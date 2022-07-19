Previous
Pink orchid by dkbarnett
Photo 942

Pink orchid

This poor orchid is starting to look a bit tatty. The flowers never last as long in the garden, but I think they look beautiful out there and I am happy to leave them there rather than cutting and bringing inside.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
