Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
Christchurch
I joined my husband and son on a business trip to Christchurch. The hotel we stayed in seemed to have a theme of artwork being hands holding fragile roses. I decided to try something similar with flowers in the park opposite the hotel.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1509
photos
78
followers
78
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Latest from all albums
945
946
141
947
948
949
950
142
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
27th July 2022 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hands
,
selected-colour
Steve
ace
nice one, better color red than my flowers
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close