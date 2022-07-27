Previous
Christchurch by dkbarnett
Photo 950

Christchurch

I joined my husband and son on a business trip to Christchurch. The hotel we stayed in seemed to have a theme of artwork being hands holding fragile roses. I decided to try something similar with flowers in the park opposite the hotel.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Steve ace
nice one, better color red than my flowers
August 5th, 2022  
