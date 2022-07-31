Previous
Next
Larnach Castle by dkbarnett
Photo 954

Larnach Castle

New Zealand's only castle - built in 1871.
We visited this Sunday 31 July. I am rather behind and sorry I won't be able to catch up with looking at or commenting on other's photos.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise