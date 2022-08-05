Previous
Next
Rainbow by dkbarnett
Photo 959

Rainbow

My grandson drew my attention to the 'rainbow on the path'. This is caused by refraction through the edge of a glass gate.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise