Rocks and Rangitoto by dkbarnett
Photo 965

Rocks and Rangitoto

On the way to my sister's place for dinner, I stopped by St Heliers beach. My daughter who was with me didn't see anything photogenic about these rocks!! I haven't showed her the photo yet.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

