Photo 965
Rocks and Rangitoto
On the way to my sister's place for dinner, I stopped by St Heliers beach. My daughter who was with me didn't see anything photogenic about these rocks!! I haven't showed her the photo yet.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
11th August 2022 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
seagulls
,
harbour
,
rangitoto-island
Leave a Comment
