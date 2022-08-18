Sign up
Photo 972
Fuchsia
On Thursday while hubby was working, I went for a lovely walk around Hagley Park, Christchurch. The day wasn't good, but it didn't matter. Made for some flowers with lovely raindrops! I really liked the delicate colours in this fuchsia.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
18th August 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
park
fuchsia
christchurch
