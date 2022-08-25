Sign up
Photo 979
Mist and Mountains
I didn't take any photos today, so have included another from out trip to the Deer Park yesterday. It rained all night - snowing on the mountains - then came out misty and then sunny. A lovely day.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
24th August 2022 10:47am
Tags
view
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
mist
