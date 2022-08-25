Previous
Mist and Mountains by dkbarnett
Photo 979

Mist and Mountains

I didn't take any photos today, so have included another from out trip to the Deer Park yesterday. It rained all night - snowing on the mountains - then came out misty and then sunny. A lovely day.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

