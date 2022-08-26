Previous
Next
A bit of rain ... by dkbarnett
Photo 980

A bit of rain ...

Back home again and we have a lake where there isn't meant to be one!! They seem to have had a lot more rain here than we had while away. This photo is a double image including ICM.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Cool shot. We have a huge drought!
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise