Textures by dkbarnett
Photo 981

Textures

A double image. The first is the textured trunk of a palm tree, over laid by Mt Taranaki.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

