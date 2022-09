Plenty of driftwood

There have obviously been some big storms lately as the beach is littered with driftwood. I have been busy baby sitting grandchildren this week so very little time for taking photos. This was a quick visit to Waiwakaiho. The reason for the rather heavy frame was because I have a wide angle lens that doesn't have an adapter for my Nisi filters - I tried holding one in front of the lens but this really didn't work.