Previous
Next
Bee on Euphorbia by dkbarnett
Photo 991

Bee on Euphorbia

The bees were loving the flowers on this green euphorbia plant. I liked this shot because of the pollen on one of the bee legs.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise