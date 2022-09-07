Sign up
Photo 991
Bee on Euphorbia
The bees were loving the flowers on this green euphorbia plant. I liked this shot because of the pollen on one of the bee legs.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
pollen
