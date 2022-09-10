Previous
Next
Kingfisher by dkbarnett
Photo 994

Kingfisher

This photo has been cropped right in as I couldn't get close to this kingfisher without it flying away.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well done. I like the cropped composition.
September 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise