Photo 994
Kingfisher
This photo has been cropped right in as I couldn't get close to this kingfisher without it flying away.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
Brian
ace
Well done. I like the cropped composition.
September 10th, 2022
