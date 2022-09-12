Previous
Sky Tower by dkbarnett
We are back in the city tonight and the Sky Tower is lit up in a celebratory display of rainbow colours in recognition of the lifting of COVID restrictions announced by the Prime Minister in a press conference earlier this afternoon.
Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
