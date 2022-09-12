Sign up
Photo 997
Sky Tower
We are back in the city tonight and the Sky Tower is lit up in a celebratory display of rainbow colours in recognition of the lifting of COVID restrictions announced by the Prime Minister in a press conference earlier this afternoon.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
15
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th September 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
city
,
night-photography
,
sky-tower
