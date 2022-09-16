Sign up
Photo 1001
Selection A is for Ant
I had a bit of fun today playing with my ants photos. I have heard it said that a selection in photoshop is like a line of ants around that part of the image selected. So here is my selection of a letter A.
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
