Selection A is for Ant by dkbarnett
Selection A is for Ant

I had a bit of fun today playing with my ants photos. I have heard it said that a selection in photoshop is like a line of ants around that part of the image selected. So here is my selection of a letter A.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

