Previous
Next
Old timer by dkbarnett
Photo 1002

Old timer

No photos today so inspiration had to come from inside tonight. This is a small model of an old-time sailing ship - I placed it in front of a painting of the Taranaki coastline.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise