Photo 1003
Emmy
My young granddaughter at home today. It was a babysitting afternoon. I am so lucky having five grandchildren living very close to us.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
portrait
,
grandchild
