Photo 1007
Cascade River
Very aptly named. I had to scramble down through an overgrown path to get to the river, but I felt it was well worth it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
3
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd September 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
cascade
,
boulders
Sue
Definitely worth the effort. Maybe I'm the lopsided one but I feel it could be rotated a little to the right?
October 3rd, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@suez1e
I see what you mean Sue, but this is actually on the level 😁. I balanced up my tripod ...
October 3rd, 2022
Sue
@dkbarnett
I'm the lopsided one then!!
I've had a wee break from this site and haven't kept up with what people have been doing. You have some lovely slow shutter speed images. How about capturing water at high shutter speed for your get pushed challenge this week.
You have images from both the North and South Island of NZ and I'm trying to figure out where you live?
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
