Cascade River by dkbarnett
Cascade River

Very aptly named. I had to scramble down through an overgrown path to get to the river, but I felt it was well worth it.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Sue
Definitely worth the effort. Maybe I'm the lopsided one but I feel it could be rotated a little to the right?
October 3rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@suez1e I see what you mean Sue, but this is actually on the level 😁. I balanced up my tripod ...
October 3rd, 2022  
Sue
@dkbarnett I'm the lopsided one then!!
I've had a wee break from this site and haven't kept up with what people have been doing. You have some lovely slow shutter speed images. How about capturing water at high shutter speed for your get pushed challenge this week.
You have images from both the North and South Island of NZ and I'm trying to figure out where you live?
October 3rd, 2022  
