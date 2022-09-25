Sign up
Photo 1010
Moss and bubbles
Tiny water droplets trapped on a cobweb with moss in the background. I found this on a walk in Doubtful Sound.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
25th September 2022 12:24pm
Tags
spider-web
macro
moss
water-droplets
