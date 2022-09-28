Previous
Preservation Inlet by dkbarnett
Photo 1013

Preservation Inlet

Early in the morning and with just a ripple from the boats wake. I really liked the shapes it made in the water.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

CC Folk ace
This is beautiful! Fav.
October 8th, 2022  
