Photo 1016
Back in Queenstown
I took a walk along the edge of the lake around the Queenstown Gardens. This is looking back toward the township.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
lake
,
queenstown
,
kowhai
,
queenstown-gardens
