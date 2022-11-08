Previous
Next
Monkeys by dkbarnett
Photo 1053

Monkeys

I had the day babysitting my 2 1/2 year old granddaughter. I decided to take her to the Brooklands Zoo which is right in the middle of the city in the wonderful Pukekura Park. Always a good place to visit especially to amuse little human monkeys!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise