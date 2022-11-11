Sign up
Photo 1056
The gannet colony
This is another photo I took at the gannet colony at Muriwai. I am so behind in uploading my photos - I will apologise in advance for that!
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1684
photos
87
followers
87
following
289% complete
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th November 2022 9:10am
Tags
birds
,
colony
,
gannets
,
muriwai
