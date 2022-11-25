Previous
Next
Rain coming by dkbarnett
Photo 1071

Rain coming

Back in Taranaki. This is farming country where there is plenty of green grass! Plus a fair amount of rain.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise