Farm trailer by dkbarnett
Photo 1073

Farm trailer

I went out for a walk over a friends farm. It was a horrible wet day and nothing much to take photos of. I took a photo of this trailer - which looked a bit mundane, but decided black and white treatment would make it half way decent.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

SandraD ace
A very nice shot. Well manufactured.
December 16th, 2022  
