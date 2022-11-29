Garden gnome

Previous
This funny looking creature is sitting in a garden pot just outside our house. There is a lot of history to this gnome. Around 30 years ago hubby uplifted it from the garden of a couple of elderly sisters. It then travelled around New Zealand, and around the world, sending postcards home to the sisters. Unbeknown to us, one of the sisters was dying from cancer. From what the other sister told us, after the gnome went home, the letters from the travelling gnome were highlights in her last months. When the second sister died, the gnome was left to hubby! Good memories.
