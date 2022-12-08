Previous
Blue dragonfly by dkbarnett
Blue dragonfly

I was happy to get reasonably close to this dragonfly. It took a bit of patience though.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour and detail.
December 20th, 2022  
