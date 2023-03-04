Previous
Green grasshopper by dkbarnett
Photo 1170

Green grasshopper

The little critter was sitting on the wall just outside our room at the Hayman Island resort. It nicely stood quite still for me!
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett
