Photo 1170
Green grasshopper
The little critter was sitting on the wall just outside our room at the Hayman Island resort. It nicely stood quite still for me!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th March 2023 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
grasshopper
,
queensland
