Photo 1172
Tide's out ...
I had heard there were turtles to be seen out at the edge of where the tide goes out. I had to walk a long way and didn't see any, but the walk was worth it just for the view and the other things I saw.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th March 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
clouds
,
island
,
tide
