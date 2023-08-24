Sign up
Photo 1337
Waiwakaiho with driftwood
I see I missed putting yesterday's photo in. Last night I had a few minutes before visiting friends for dinner. It was rather chilly down at the beach. At this end of Fitzroy Beach there always seems to be quite a large pile of driftwood.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th August 2023 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
stones
,
beach
,
surf
,
driftwood
,
grasses
,
sand-dunes
