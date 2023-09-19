Sign up
Sunrise #1
Yesterday morning I woke up early so decided to shoot the sunrise. It is always lovely out and about early! When I first saw this little patch of red, I didn't even realise it was actually the sun rising through a layer of fog.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
sunrise
auckland
waitemata-harbour
