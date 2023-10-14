Sign up
Photo 1392
Opening bud
A tiny bud about to open on a very wet and rainy day.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th October 2023 1:48pm
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
garden
,
raindrops
