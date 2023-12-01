Sign up
Photo 1439
Downtown lights
With a bit of bokeh added.
1st December 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
lights
,
bokeh
,
decor
,
auckland
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
January 5th, 2024
