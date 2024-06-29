Previous
TSS Earnslaw slipway by dkbarnett
TSS Earnslaw slipway

Every year the old lady of the lake - the Earnslaw - has her annual check over on this slipway. I went out early the other morning to take photographs. Unfortunately the sunrise was very underwhelming.
Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

