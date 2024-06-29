Sign up
Photo 1551
TSS Earnslaw slipway
Every year the old lady of the lake - the Earnslaw - has her annual check over on this slipway. I went out early the other morning to take photographs. Unfortunately the sunrise was very underwhelming.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sunrise
,
slipway
,
lake-wakatipu
