The Watchers by dkbarnett
Photo 1554

The Watchers

Looking over the bay in Queenstown.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Dianne ace
I like this. Only seeing part of them adds a mystery to the image.
July 6th, 2024  
Chrissie
I love this perspective
July 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov.
July 6th, 2024  
