Photo 1560
Small plane
Actually a very small plane, banking around then coming towards me.
Next minute it collided with me!!
A radio controlled toy plane piloted by my son!!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Yao RL
ace
haha, you made it looks so big.
July 7th, 2024
