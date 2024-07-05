Previous
Next
Small plane by dkbarnett
Photo 1560

Small plane

Actually a very small plane, banking around then coming towards me.

Next minute it collided with me!!

A radio controlled toy plane piloted by my son!!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
haha, you made it looks so big.
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise