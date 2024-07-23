Previous
Kereru by dkbarnett
Photo 1570

Kereru

I was delighted to see some Kereru eating berries from our Taieri trees. It is the first time I have seen them come in since we cut down a large Moreton Bay Fig a few years ago.
23rd July 2024 23rd Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

