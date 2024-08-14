Sign up
Photo 1577
A tiny waterfall
Last week we drove to Skippers, a truly hair raising road, but with spectacular scenery. I took a lot of photos, but chose to upload this tiny waterfall which was on the side of the road. I loved the ice.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2641
photos
112
followers
110
following
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Tags
ice
,
rocks
,
waterfall
,
plants
,
skippers
Christina
ace
I've heard that's a hairy road. Great shot
August 22nd, 2024
