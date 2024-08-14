Previous
Next
A tiny waterfall by dkbarnett
Photo 1577

A tiny waterfall

Last week we drove to Skippers, a truly hair raising road, but with spectacular scenery. I took a lot of photos, but chose to upload this tiny waterfall which was on the side of the road. I loved the ice.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
I've heard that's a hairy road. Great shot
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise