Visiting the tree by dkbarnett
Photo 1581

Visiting the tree

We showed our guests That Wanaka Tree. They couldn't believe there was a car park especially for visitors to the tree! This is a double exposure, but there certainly was a crowd of people on their way to see the tree.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Delwyn Barnett

