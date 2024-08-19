Previous
On the Road Again by dkbarnett
Photo 1582

We saw the family off to fly home, then were on the road to Mt Cook. As we left Queenstown it was snowing. These hills have got new powdery snow - it was so beautiful.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Delwyn Barnett

