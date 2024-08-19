Sign up
Photo 1582
On the Road Again
We saw the family off to fly home, then were on the road to Mt Cook. As we left Queenstown it was snowing. These hills have got new powdery snow - it was so beautiful.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Tags
snow
,
road
,
hills
