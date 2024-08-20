Previous
Third time lucky by dkbarnett
Photo 1583

Third time lucky

Twice before I have wanted to walk the Hooker Valley Track. The first time there was too much snow, the second time there was too much wind. This day was a beautiful blue bird day. The mountain is Aoraki Mt Cook (NZs tallest mountain).
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
