Photo 1584
Heading home
I love the colour of Lake Pukaki, especially when fringed with snow-topped mountains. This is from the Mt Cook road.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
lake
,
lake-pukaki
