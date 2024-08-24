Sign up
Photo 1587
Ribbon of Time
We left Queenstown today and are now back at home. This is a photo of the stone wall that runs along the edge of the beach.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2644
photos
112
followers
110
following
434% complete
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
298
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th August 2024 10:45am
Tags
stone
,
wall
,
words
,
queenstown
