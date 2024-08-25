Previous
Hawk by dkbarnett
Hawk

This rather large and majestic hawk was flying around quite a bit yesterday. I was on a phone call when he came in and landed on my front lawn. I managed to change my lens and grab this shot while still talking on the phone! It wasn't until I uploaded the photo (had to be cropped in quite bit) when I saw what he had come down for - an egg. We have over 20 pekin ducks (mostly all from last season) and there are a lot of amorous goings on at the moment, hence a lot of eggs - which we are trying to take away from them as we don't want another huge influx of duckings!!
25th August 2024

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
Kartia ace
He must’ve waited patiently 🙂 my hubby would love having this land on our lawn! Very majestic birds.
August 25th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wow - that’s amazing that it was brave enough to land on the lawn. Does it ever attack the ducks? We have lost a few chickens over the years ( out of a large fenced run)
August 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great bird to have on your lawn.
August 25th, 2024  
