Hawk

This rather large and majestic hawk was flying around quite a bit yesterday. I was on a phone call when he came in and landed on my front lawn. I managed to change my lens and grab this shot while still talking on the phone! It wasn't until I uploaded the photo (had to be cropped in quite bit) when I saw what he had come down for - an egg. We have over 20 pekin ducks (mostly all from last season) and there are a lot of amorous goings on at the moment, hence a lot of eggs - which we are trying to take away from them as we don't want another huge influx of duckings!!