Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1589
Stressed or determined?
I watched my grandson today running his inter school cross country race. I got a few of him running, but I actually really liked this one at the start line.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2651
photos
110
followers
108
following
435% complete
View this month »
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
Latest from all albums
1587
299
1588
300
301
302
303
1589
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th September 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
race
,
grandson
,
cross-country
,
6-year-olds
Suzanne
ace
Determined I reckon!
September 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I’d say determination.
September 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close