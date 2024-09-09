Previous
Stressed or determined? by dkbarnett
Stressed or determined?

I watched my grandson today running his inter school cross country race. I got a few of him running, but I actually really liked this one at the start line.
Delwyn Barnett

Suzanne ace
Determined I reckon!
September 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I’d say determination.
September 9th, 2024  
