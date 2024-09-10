Sign up
Photo 1590
The Clocktower
I took this photograph from almost underneath the clocktower. A different perspective of the building.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
city
,
architecture
,
clocktower
,
new-plymouth
Suzanne
ace
Great pov!
September 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome POV
September 10th, 2024
