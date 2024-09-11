Sign up
Previous
Photo 1591
Bruno
I briefly visited two of my grandchildren late this afternoon. This is Bruno, 21 months, whose hair has grown so long he has a little top knot!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2654
photos
110
followers
108
following
435% complete
View this month »
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Latest from all albums
300
301
302
303
1589
1590
1591
304
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th September 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
grandson
,
grandchild
