Bruno by dkbarnett
Photo 1591

Bruno

I briefly visited two of my grandchildren late this afternoon. This is Bruno, 21 months, whose hair has grown so long he has a little top knot!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
