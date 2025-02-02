Sign up
Previous
Photo 1595
For dinner
Black and white corn cob
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2680
photos
112
followers
108
following
436% complete
View this month »
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Latest from all albums
321
322
323
324
325
1594
326
1595
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd February 2025 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
corn-cob
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured withal, of the detail.
February 2nd, 2025
