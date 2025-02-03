Sign up
Photo 1596
Taranaki Places
When I saw the word for 3 February (Location), I immediately thought of this 'tongue in cheek' sign highlighting some of the quirkiness of the Taranaki province.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
black&white
,
flash-of-red
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
I wonder what’s at predicament.
February 5th, 2025
