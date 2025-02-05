Sign up
Previous
Photo 1598
City people
My apologies as I didn't go into town the other day, I decided to use a photo from a few months ago for my 'people' photo. This was taken in Melbourne. I rather like city scenes of ICM people. This one is two exposures.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
street
,
people
,
city
,
black&white
,
flash-of-red
,
feb25words
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is lovely. Works well in black and white too.
February 7th, 2025
