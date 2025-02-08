Sign up
Photo 1601
Bin Inn
Black and white for flash of red February and for word of the month - shops. A group of shops at a local small town.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
326
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Tags
building
,
shops
,
black&white
,
flash-of-red
,
feb25words
,
waitara
Susan Wakely
ace
My first thought that the name doesn’t inspire you to want to stay or visit thinking that it was a bar or pub so decided to Google it to find that it’s a wholefood and specialty groceries store. How things get lost in translation.
February 10th, 2025
